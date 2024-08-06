Majority of Sri Lanka Freedom Party Backs President Ranil Wickremesinghe- State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna

State Minister for Transport Lasantha Alagiyawanna announced that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has officially decided to support President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming presidential election, with 90% of the executive council and a majority of the party’s MPs agreeing to this decision.

He also highlighted that the SLFP’s robust organizational network has already started efforts to secure President Wickremesinghe’s victory.

At a press briefing titled “Collective Path to a Stable Country” held yesterday (05) at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC), the State Minister highlighted the significant impact of the transportation sector on ecosystems globally and locally, with vehicle emissions as a major factor. To tackle this issue, smoke certificates are being issued to maintain air quality and reduce lung-related diseases.

He further elaborated;

The Ministry of Transport, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO), and the Central Environment Authority (CEA) are working together to increase the number of air emission measurement centres to 100 within the next six months. Efforts are also being made to consolidate all this data, allowing citizens to view live air emission conditions online from anywhere in the world.

Additionally, arrangements have been made to obtain vehicle insurance and licenses at the same location where vehicle emission certificates are issued. This integrated service will be available island-wide within the next two months.

To enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents, tenders for the data system and equipment for the police are in the final stages. A suitable candidate will be selected within the next month, and the program will be implemented shortly thereafter.

Starting September 1st, a WhatsApp messaging service will be introduced for two months to notify drivers of their infractions. After this period, the relevant laws addressing these violations will come into effect.

