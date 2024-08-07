National Program to Develop 100,000 km of road to be completed with New Budget Allocation – State Minister for Rural Road Development Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan

State Minister for Rural Road Development Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan, announced that the final phase of the national program to develop 100,000 km of road is expected to be completed with funding from the next budget.

State Minister Santhirakanthan was made these remarks at the press briefing titled “Collective Path to a Stable Country” held at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC),yesterday (06).

Addressing the media personnel the state minister further elaborated;

The country, previously in a severe crisis, is now in a rebuilding phase, and it is crucial to sustain this progress. Therefore, collective effort is essential. During the recent economic crisis, several development projects in the construction sector, including road reconstruction, were initiated but had to be halted. These projects are now resuming following the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Additionally, the World Bank program, which was paused to enhance the manufacturing sector, has restarted the development of roads connecting rural areas and cities. The previous government’s 100,000-kilometer road development program has been completed as much as possible. We anticipate securing funds through the next budget to finish this program.

We have also completed the construction of the rural bridges that were underway, and steps will be taken to finish the remaining work soon.

The economy is improving with the acceleration of the construction sector, and programs have been initiated to support this.

The government is also addressing the issue of unemployed graduates, who are putting pressure on the government due to their age and economic conditions at home. We are taking measures to provide them with employment opportunities in both the public and private sectors.