Ceylon Chamber Launches BCCS Awards 2024

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce launched the Best Corporate Citizen Sustainability (BCCS) Awards 2024 at a seminar to brief prospective applicants on the Award process for the year 2024. Held this year for the twenty-first consecutive year, the BCCS Awards, which champion corporate sustainability in an increasingly environmentally vulnerable world, are one of the most anticipated events in the corporate calendar.

The briefing webinar was led by the Chairman of the Panel of Evaluators and a veteran in the field of sustainability Mr. Rathika de Silva. Stressing the urgency of mainstreaming ESG practices in core business processes and corporate strategies, Mr. de Silva called upon companies to continue to raise the bar on incorporating ESG practices into their operations.

He was joined by Mr. Ravi De Silva, Prof. Sashika Manoratne, Mr. Daniel Dissanayaka and Ms. Imalka Iddamalgoda. The panel took participants through the application process, highlighting key areas in terms of presentation and submission, with regard to the broad areas the Awards consider, including Environment, Customer Relations, Community Relations, Employee Relations, and Governance, Financial Performance, and Economic Contribution.

Mr. Azam Bakeer Markar briefed participants on the Best Projects Sustainability Awards application. These awards highlight the efforts of the private and public sectors to develop and implement projects that promote one or more aspects of sustainability, and which demonstrate a contribution to the well-being of the people or the planet.

Applications for the BCCS Awards are now open, with the application forms, brochures and other relevant documents accessible at www.chamber.lk For further information, please call Oshadhi on 0115588851 / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Whitney on 0115588850 / This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.