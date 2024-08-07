President meets with Undergraduate Law Students from Open University

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with a group of undergraduate law students from the Open University of Sri Lanka to the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (06), fostering an educational and interactive experience.

This visit marks a part of the initiative by the President to provide school and university students with opportunities to explore places of educational value around Colombo, including the President’s House, the Presidential Secretariat, the Port City, the Central Bank, and the Parliament.

Approximately 280 undergraduate law students were participated in the field trip. During their visit to the Presidential Secretariat, President Wickremesinghe engaged in a friendly and informative conversation with the students, who had requested an opportunity to meet him.

The President inquired about their educational activities and addressed their questions regarding the Legislature, the Executive, and the Judiciary, providing insights into these crucial aspects of governance.

The visit concluded with a group photo of the President and the students, marking a memorable and inspiring day for the future legal professionals.

Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake, Legal Advisor to the President Ms. Bimba Thilakaratne and Assistant Director of the Presidential Secretariat Major Nadeeka Dangolla were also present at the occasion.