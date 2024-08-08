Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Thailand bids farewell to Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Thailand and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (UNESCAP) C.A. Chaminda I. Colonne bade farewell to Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Russ Jalichandra at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok recently.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Russ Jalichandra expressed his highest appreciation to Ambassador Chaminda Colonne for her contributions to strengthening and developing the relations between Thailand and Sri Lanka during her tenure as Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand. The Vice Minister emphasised the importance of the Thailand-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement, which was signed during the Thai Prime Minister’s Official Visit to Sri Lanka on 03 - 04 February 2024.

Ambassador Chaminda Colonne expressed her deep gratitude to the Government of Thailand for the cooperation and the support extended to her in consolidating bilateral relations.

They also exchanged views on ways to promote cooperation in various fields, especially trade and investment, as well as expressed their satisfaction on the resumption of direct flights between Thailand and Sri Lanka, which will facilitate enhanced people-to-people contacts.

Vice Minister Jalichandra also hosted a farewell luncheon in honour of the outgoing Ambassador Chaminda Colonne and her spouse Stephen Senanayake.