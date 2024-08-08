Sri Lanka – Greater Mekong Business Council Meets Ambassador of Thailand

The President and Executive Committee of the Sri Lanka – Greater Mekong Business Council (SLGMBC) of The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce recently held a meeting with His Excellency Mr. Paitoon Mahapannaporn, the Ambassador of Thailand, and Ms. Prangtip Kongrittisuksakon, Counsellor of Thailand to Sri Lanka.

The discussion focused on enhancing economic cooperation and exploring new investment opportunities between Thailand and Sri Lanka under the activation of the FTA signed.

During the meeting, both parties identified several key areas for collaboration, including boosting tourism, agriculture, fisheries and healthcare sectors, as well as increasing bilateral trade and investment. Ambassador Paitoon highlighted “Thailand as a gateway to ASEAN and Mekong sub-region, and Sri Lanka as a gateway to South Asia” for the potential cooperation in all sectors. One of the highlights was the potential to attract investment from Thailand in Sri Lanka’s agricultural sector, including the production, processing and distribution.

The Sri Lanka – Greater Mekong Business Council remains committed to fostering these discussions and implementing the strategies discussed, paving the way for strengthened economic ties and mutual growth between the two nations.

Standing left to right: Mr. Amare Wanigarathne, Thai Embassy, Ms. Prangtip Kongrittisuksakon, Counsellor of Thailand to Sri Lanka, Ms. Noory Kiyas, Mr. Ranil Seneviratne Immediate past president, Mr. Nimal Ratnayake, Vice President, Mr. Mahen Weerasekera, Committee member, His Excellency Paitoon Mahapannaporn, Ambassador of Thailand to Sri Lanka, Mr. S.M.D. Suriyakumara, President, Mr. Tilak Gunawardane, Committee member, Mr. Jude Fernando, Vice president, Mr. Shaameel Mohideen, Committee member, Ms. Amanthi Silva, Secretariat of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Patalee warnakulasooriya, Thai Embassy