Another $590,000 Received by the “Children of Gaza Fund” Officially Handed Over to the Palestinian Government

An additional sum of US$ 590,000 has been received by the “Children of Gaza Fund,” which was established by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to provide for the basic needs of children displaced due to the current military situation in the Gaza Strip. The official handover to the Palestinian government took place yesterday (07) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The official documents were presented by President Wickremesinghe to the Palestinian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Dr. Zuhair M.H. Zaid, and the Resident Representative of UNDP in Sri Lanka, Azusa Kubota.

Following a proposal by President Ranil Wickremesinghe during the Cabinet meeting on March 4, 2024, the government of Sri Lanka agreed to provide financial assistance of US$ 01 million to cover the essential expenses of nearly one million children trapped in the Gaza Strip due to the war. The Cabinet of Ministers approved this grant.

As per the President’s request, funds allocated by ministries and government institutions for the last Iftar celebration were redirected to this fund. The US$ 01 million received was donated to the Palestinian government on April 01st, 2024, as part of the first phase.

Additionally, in response to the President’s request, business institutions, various organizations, and the general public contributed to the fund, with the opportunity to donate extended until July 31, 2024. As a result, the fund collected a sum of US$ 590,000 by the deadline, which was handed over to the Palestinian government yesterday.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya and Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aruni Wijewardena were also present at the handover ceremony.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Presidential Secretariat expressed their gratitude to everyone who contributed to the Children of Gaza Fund.