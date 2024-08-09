Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to visit Egypt

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry will pay an official visit to Egypt from 07 – 09 August 2024 on the invitation of Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

During the visit, he will have hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo and also meet with Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Egypt. Minister Sabry is also expected to have discussions at the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce and meet with several other dignitaries, with a view to strengthening the multifaceted relations between the two countries.

The bilateral visit is expected to further consolidate the longstanding ties between Sri Lanka and Egypt.