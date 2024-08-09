Potential collaboration between Sri Lanka and Singapore to foster academic and policy-oriented partnerships explored

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Singapore Senarath Dissanayake recently met with representatives from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) at the High Commission to discuss potential collaborations and exchanges between LKYSPP and Sri Lankan Universities and Government Sector Organizations with a view to strengthening the existing ties between Sri Lanka and Singapore in the areas of public policy and academic exchange.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Dissanayake emphasized on the importance of the continuation of the collaboration with LKYSPP, specially regarding scholarship opportunities available for Sri Lankan public officials interested in pursuing a career in academia.

In response, the representatives from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy indicated the school's willingness to support individuals seeking an advanced public policy degree and offered merit-based scholarships through a competitive selection process for high-performing public officers.

Both parties expressed strong interest in potential collaboration to foster academic and policy-oriented partnerships between the two countries.

The Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy was represented at the meeting by Deputy Director of Academic Affairs Celeste Ho, and Assistant Senior Manager of Academic Affairs Norlela Binte Mohamed. Minister Counsellor of the High Commission Nanduni Govinnage was also present at the Meeting.