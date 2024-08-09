Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh felicitates second senior Sri Lankan migrant worker

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Saudi Arabia continuing its ongoing programme to recognize and facilitate long-serving Sri Lankan nationals in the Kingdom felicitated Baba Hisham Sahid who will be leaving Saudi Arabia shortly after having served as an IT Network Team Leader at Saudi Almarai Multinational Dairy Company for more than 30 years.

The special felicitation event took place at the Embassy premises in Riyadh on 30 July 2024.

Mr. Sahid was the second Sri Lankan migrant worker to be felicitated by the Embassy following the launch of a tradition to recognize and felicitate long-serving Sri Lankan migrant workers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in July 2024.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Saudi Arabia Ameer Ajwad presented a memento to Hisham Sahid expressing his gratitude for the long service rendered to both the host and home countries. Ambassador Ajwad also took the opportunity to extend his sincere appreciation and gratitude to the management of Saudi Almarai Company which has employed more than seven thousand Sri Lankan migrant workers, for the unwavering trust and confidence that the company has placed in Sri Lankan manpower.

Head of Chancery N.M.M. Anas, Counsellor for Employment & Labour Welfare Mangala Randeniya, staff of the Embassy as well as family members of Hisham Sahid were also present at the felicitation event.