Sri Lanka Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Meets with the Chairman of the Saudi Cricket Federation Prince Saud Al Mishal Al Saud

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ameer Ajwad met with the Chairman of the Saudi Cricket Federation, Prince Saud Al Mishal Al Saud at the latter’s Residence in Riyadh on 06 th August.

During the discussion, Ambassador Ameer Ajwad highlighted the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka which falls this year and proposed organizing a friendly cricket tournament between the two countries to mark the occasion. Ambassador Ameer Ajwad and Prince Mishal explored potential bilateral cooperation in promoting cricket that could further enhance people to people relations between the two counties. Ambassador Ameer Ajwad expressed Sri Lanka’s readiness to share its rich experiences in this field with Saudi Cricket Federation and extended support in advancing Saudi cricket in the years ahead.

Minister/Head of Chancery of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh N.M.M. Anas accompanied the Ambassador. Chief Executive Officer Tariq Saga and Vice Chairman Nawaf Alothaibi of the Saudi Cricket Federation accompanied the Chairman.