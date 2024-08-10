Three dinghies with Tendu leaves and 06 suspects intercepted in Northwestern seas

A search operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard off the Kudiramalei Point of northwestern seas, south of Mannar on 09 th August 2024, led to the interception of 03 dinghies with about 2,068kg (wet weight) of smuggled Tendu leaves and 06 suspects.

The Sri Lanka Navy conducts regular search operations and patrols in the coastal areas of the island, with a view to prevent the influx of a wide range of illegal items into the island.

As an extension of these efforts, the search operation was mounted off the Kudiramalei Point of northwestern seas by deploying Sri Lanka Coast Guard ship Suraksha, attached to the Western Naval Command. Upon interception of 03 dinghies on suspicion, about 2,068kg (wet weight) of smuggled Tendu leaves in 62 sacks were recovered. The operation also resulted in the apprehension of 06 suspects and seizure of 03 dinghies used for this racket.

The suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of Kalpitiya, who are from 20 to 37 years of age. The suspects along with the stock of Tendu leaves and the dinghies were handed over to the Excise Special Unit – Northwestern Province for onward legal action.