Weather Forecast

Atmospheric conditions are favorable for development of evening thundershowers in the island during the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.