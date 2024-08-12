CSE Hosts Forum to Raise Awareness on Alternative Investment Avenues

The primary goal of the forum was to create awareness among investors about the range of alternative instruments available at the CSE, that could be considered alongside traditional equity investments, and how these products can generate returns.

Attracting over 160 participants, this significant gathering brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, primary dealers, fund managers, and rating agencies.

Delivering the opening remarks, Mr. Dilshan Wirasekera, Chairman of the CSE, stated, "Historically, the Colombo Stock Exchange was equity-dominated. However, thanks to the foresight of current and previous SEC chairs, a joint committee for product development introduced products such as stock borrowing and lending, short selling, and sustainable bonds, including green and blue bonds. We also launched infrastructure bonds and Islamic financial products to attract significant capital from the Middle East and Southeast Asia."

Addressing the participants, Mr. Faizal Salieh, Chairman of the SEC, stated, “Our focus on sustainability-linked products aims to attract ESG-conscious investors who prioritize transparency and global standards. Additionally, the Joint Committee is advancing high-grade corporate debt trading, expanding sustainable bonds to include social bonds, and establishing a Central Counterparty (CCP) system, paving the way for new products such as derivatives and risk hedging instruments at the CSE.”