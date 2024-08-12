Mr. Athulla Edirisinghe honored with “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays”

Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. MIZUKOSHI Hideaki, conferred "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays" on Mr. Athulla Edirisinghe, former President of the Japan Sri Lanka Technical and Cultural Association (JASTECA) and the co-owner/director of “KUURAKU”, a Japanese restaurant in Colombo, recently in recognition of his outstanding contribution to promoting friendly relations and mutual understanding and cultural exchange between Japan and Sri Lanka.

Ambassador MIZUKOSHI commended Mr. Edirisinghe for his relentless efforts in promoting Japanese-style management systems such as 5S and Kaizen in Sri Lanka. As a long-committed member of JASTECA, and particularly during his tenure as President, his unwavering dedication has greatly contributed to the widespread adoption of these practices across various industries in Sri Lanka, significantly enhancing productivity and fostering closer economic ties between our two nations.

Ambassador also emphasized that Mr. Edirisinghe, as the co-owner/director of the Japanese restaurant KUURAKU, has played a vital role in fostering cultural exchange. KUURAKU has become a cherished establishment in Colombo, where Japanese cuisine and culture are shared with the people of Sri Lanka. His efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the introduction of the country’s first Japanese food delivery service, were invaluable in supporting the Japanese community and providing access to familiar food during the lockdown.

“The Order of the Rising Sun” is awarded by His Imperial Majesty the Emperor of Japan to foreign nationals who have made distinguished contributions to enhancing friendly relations with Japan.

It is hoped that this auspicious event will further develop bilateral relationship between Japan and Sri Lanka.