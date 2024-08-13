Weather Forecast

The prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue further due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the evening or night.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces.

Showers may occur over the eastern coastal areas during the morning too.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.