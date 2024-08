The Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Chennai Dr. D. Venkateshwaran paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru recently.

During the meeting, they shared insights on collaborative opportunities for the mutual growth of the two countries. Dr. Venkateshwaran highlighted the potential for tourism and investments in IT sector in Sri Lanka and encouraged the government of Karnataka to invest more in these sectors. The Deputy High Commissioner also extended a personal invitation to the Deputy Chief Minister to visit Sri Lanka.