    TRCSL Grants Licence to Starlink Lanka for Satellite Broadband Services

    The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has officially issued a Telecommunications Service Provider Licence to Starlink Lanka (Private) Limited under Section 17B of the Sri Lanka Telecommunications Act No. 25 of 1991, as amended.

    The development follows a recent meeting between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and world-renowned businessman Elon Musk in Indonesia. During the meeting, they discussed expediting the application process to connect Sri Lanka to Musk’s Starlink network, aiming to enhance the nation’s access to high-speed internet via advanced satellite technology.

    As a result, Starlink has been approved to provide internet facility services in Sri Lanka through satellite technology. This licence enables Starlink Lanka to offer Satellite Broadband Services across the country. The licence will come into effect on August 12, 2024, marking a significant step forward in expanding Sri Lanka’s access to high-speed internet through advanced satellite technology.

