Sri Lanka Launches Ambitious “30×30 – Conservation and Prosperity for Nature and People” Program

Chief of Staff to the President and Senior Advisor on National Security Sagala Ratnayaka emphasized Sri Lanka’s commitment to nature conservation and sustainable development. Speaking at the launch of the “Sri Lanka 30×30 – Conservation and Prosperity: for Nature and People” initiative recently at the Cinnamon Lakeside, Colombo, he highlighted the nation’s dedication to ensuring a healthy planet for future generations through sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

Mr. Ratanayaka noted that Sri Lanka’s mangrove restoration program has received international acclaim for its success. He highlighted that the government has implemented several such projects aimed at protecting sensitive ecosystems and reinforcing the country s commitment to environmental conservation.

Mr. Ratnayaka emphasized that the “Sri Lanka 30×30” program showcases the nation s commitment to supporting local communities and contributing to global conservation efforts. He stressed that cooperation and partnerships are crucial for protecting Sri Lanka s unique ecosystems and achieving the program’s ambitious goals.

The implementation of these projects, overseen by the Chief of Presidential Staff and Senior Advisor to the President on National Security Sagala Ratnayaka, is a top national priority. The initiative was coordinated by the Presidential Secretariat Climate Change Office. Key government departments involved in the design of the projects included the Department of Wildlife Conservation, Forest Department, Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and several others dedicated to environmental protection and sustainable development.

This initiative aimed at conserving the nation’s unique biodiversity while promoting sustainable economic prosperity. This landmark approach to develop a set of projects while balancing conservation and development is a significant step towards Sri Lanka’s commitment to sustainable development and green economic revival.

The “Sri Lanka 30×30” program is designed to attract over USD 1.5 billion in investments between 2025 and 2030. The launch event witnessed the participation of over 95 government entities, local and international non-governmental organizations, and corporates, all unified in their support for this ambitious initiative.

The program aligns with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), adopted by Sri Lanka and 195 other countries in 2022 at the COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal. The GBF outlines 23 targets focusing on biodiversity conservation and sustainable development, aimed at benefiting both nature and people.

As part of the “Sri Lanka 30×30” initiative, the government has identified nine national priority conservation programs, each designed to address critical environmental challenges and promote sustainable practices including; Improve the protection and connectivity of wet zone ecosystems; Halt forest loss in the dry zone by increasing protection; Restore degraded forest and mangrove habitats; Sustainably develop and enhance protected area tourism to fund conservation. Improve human-elephant coexistence; Enhance the health and productivity of river systems, starting with the Kelani River basin; Enhance conservation of marine ecosystems for the benefit of nature and people;

Strengthen sustainable fishery management practices and reverse the Ensuring sustainable use of fish stocks and reversing the decline of key commercial species; Protect marine megafauna by reducing disturbances to whales caused by whale watchers and ships.

Sri Lanka’s rich natural capital offers immense potential for a green economic revival. By conserving its biodiversity and promoting sustainable resource management, the country aims to build a resilient economy that benefits future generations.

Addressing the gathering Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka further elaborated:

Our commitment to a green economy is a testament to our vision for a sustainable future one where economic development goes hand in hand with environmental preservation, ensuring that we leave a healthy planet for future generations. Sri Lanka’s dedication to nature conservation and sustainable development is unwavering. We have embraced the 30×30 program, a global initiative aimed at protecting 30% of the world’s lands and oceans by 2030. Some of these initiatives are already underway, with the mangrove development program receiving international recognition as a very successful effort.

This ambitious goal reflects our commitment to safeguarding our biodiversity and natural resources. The initiatives under the 30×30 program are not just about meeting targets; they are about making a real difference. They demonstrate our resolve to protect our unique ecosystems, support local communities, and contribute to global conservation efforts. However, we cannot achieve these goals alone. Collaboration and partnership are crucial, just as they were during the crisis.

Today, I extend a heartfelt invitation and a warm welcome to all our partners. We invite you to actively participate and contribute to the planned projects. Your expertise, innovative ideas, and commitment are invaluable. Together, we can achieve remarkable outcomes. By sharing your knowledge and experiences, you enrich our initiatives, making them more robust and effective.

Dr. Ananda Mallawatantri, Advisor to the President on Environment, Climate Change and Green Finance, highlighted the financial and environmental benefits of the program:

“We observed that various financial institutions, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, Colombo Stock Exchange and Ministry of Finance are focusing on green bonds with a strong corporate interest. In response to that demand, we’ve initiated development of several projects that will be suitable to attract investments though green financing. This effort will complement the Ministry of Finance led and UNDP supported Marine Investment Planning and projects being developed for Global Environment Facility and Green Climate Fund, among others. This initiative will create green jobs and garner significant backing of corporates and international donors, because we’ve established the necessary platform for it. For example, one of the projects is to transform tourism’s income and expenditure with better services and quality enhancements while enhancing the fund management strategies which needs both public and corporate support using global experiences too.

This project approach is ambitious, but with careful planning and a clear timeline, it could pave the way to reach our broader goal is to integrate biodiversity conservation into our green economy efforts, whether in agriculture, energy, waste or water management. To support the process and the enabling environment we have started adopting natural capital accounting and designing of information systems to enhance project management effectiveness tracking that also will provide ways to measure the conservation impacts of initiatives on air, soil, water, and biodiversity.

By protecting critical ecosystems, ensuring the quality of ecosystem services and promoting Environment, Social and Governance we could support the Sri Lanka exports and establish Sri Lanka as a green destination. For example, EU Green Challenge require export projects to come from unpolluted river basins that require we clean the Kelani River where three key export zones are located.

We’re working on mitigating forest loss in the dry zone, enhance biodiversity conservation in the wet zone by working on fragmented forest patches, improving elephant coexistence, and managing fisheries, effectively. This set of first wave of project also aims to reshape the economic model of tourism while enhancing environmental conservation.”

The “Sri Lanka 30×30” initiative is a collaborative effort involving multiple stakeholders, reflecting a shared commitment to a sustainable and prosperous future. By leveraging international support and local expertise, Sri Lanka is poised to become a leader in green development and biodiversity conservation. As the nation embarks on this transformative journey, the “Sri Lanka 30×30” program stands as a testament to its dedication to protecting its natural heritage while fostering economic growth and stability.

The event was graced by the members of the diplomatic community, representatives of the international organizations, senior government officials, representatives from the multilateral and bilateral agencies, non-governmental agencies and a number of distinguished guests.