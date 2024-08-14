Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the evening or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places.

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in North-western province and in Ampara, Monaragala and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.