Ambassador Ameer Ajwad holds Productive Meeting with the Governor of Saudi Authority on Foreign Trade

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Omar Lebbe Ameer Ajwad met with the Governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) Mohammad Alabduljabar at GAFT Headquarters in Riyadh recently.

While welcoming Ambassador Ameer Ajwad to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, GAFT Governor Mohammad Alabduljabar stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in potential sectors for win-win benefits. He extended GAFT’s support towards this end.

Recalling ancient international trade links between Sri Lanka and Arab nations, Ambassador Ameer Ajwad highlighted promising areas for cooperation between the two countries and proposed collaboration in specific sectors such as food, agriculture, IT, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, constructions etc, for trade and investment. The Ambassador expressed Sri Lanka’s readiness to partner with Saudi Arabia in the realization of its Vision 2030 and invited a trade delegation from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Foreign Trade to visit Sri Lanka on a fact-finding mission.

Deputy Governor of International Relations Abdulaziz Alsakran and Senior Officials of GAFT and First Secretary (Commerce) of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh Tashma Vithanawasam also participated in the meeting.