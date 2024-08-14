High Commissioner Sumangala Dias meets with Small and Medium Enterprises Associations (SAMENTA) of Malaysia

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Malaysia Air Chief Marshal (Rtd.) Sumangala Dias held a fruitful meeting with the Small and Medium Enterprises Association (SAMENTA) of Malaysia at the High Commission recently.

This meeting marked a significant step towards strengthening the collaboration and networking between Sri Lankan business entities and Malaysian entrepreneurs.

SAMENTA, a pivotal organization established in 1986, represents and advocates for the interests of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia. SMEs form the backbone of the Malaysian economy, accounting for 98.5% of all Malaysian enterprises. Their vital role in economic growth and development underscores the importance of fostering international partnerships.

During the meeting National President of SAMENTA Datuk William Ng expressed his Association’s enthusiasm for the increasing presence of Sri Lankan businesses in Malaysia. He affirmed SAMENTA's commitment to assisting new Sri Lankan enterprises in enhancing their market visibility within Malaysia.

High Commissioner Sumangala Dias emphasized the necessity for collaborative efforts to address the existing trade imbalance between the two countries. He highlighted the critical need to bolster Sri Lankan exports to Malaysia and to promote Sri Lanka as a prominent outbound tourism destination for Malaysians.

Furthermore, the National Chairman Datuk William extended an invitation to Sri Lankan chambers and entrepreneurs to participate in the Small and Medium Enterprise Forum, scheduled to be held in October 2024 in Malaysia. This Forum is expected to significantly enhance opportunities for Sri Lankan SMEs and the export sector within the Malaysian market.