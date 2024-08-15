The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sri Lanka, the Embassy of Switzerland to Sri Lanka and the Maldives and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) commemorated the 75 th Anniversary of the Geneva Conventions in an event themed “75 years of the Geneva Conventions: Global and Sri Lankan Perspectives” on 14 th August 2024 at the BMICH in Colombo.

The event included a panel discussion under the title “Preserving our shared humanity: IHL as a national and international political priority”. Further, on the initiative of the National Committee for implementation of IHL in Sri Lanka under the Foreign Ministry, the Geneva Conventions have been translated into Sinhala and Tamil and copies of the translations were handed over by the ICRC. The translations together with the inclusion of IHL in universities, military curricula and training for the judiciary, will ensure its wide dissemination to those called upon to implement IHL, as well as the general public.

A photo exhibition open to the public from 15th – 27th August 2024, will take place concurrently consisting of three themes: “Dialogues on Humanity,” a collaboration with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, Photo Elysee, museum for photography in Lausanne; photos on the history of the Geneva Conventions and the protection afforded by them, from the ICRC’s audio-visual archives; and photos illustrating Sri Lanka’s role in the dissemination and development of IHL nationally and in the region.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry delivered the Keynote Address focusing on the impact that the Geneva Conventions have had on the protection of human dignity during armed conflict, and Sri Lanka’s firm commitment to promoting international humanitarian law including its longstanding partnership with the ICRC.

Delivering the opening remarks, Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane outlined the contributions that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to make in international processes on the application of IHL to emerging challenges such as artificial intelligence, autonomous weapons and cyber warfare.

Ambassador of Switzerland to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Siri Walt and the Head of Delegation of ICRC Colombo, Severine Chappaz also spoke at the inauguration of the event.