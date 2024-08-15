Ambassador - designate of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Thailand Wijayanthi Edirisinghe assumes duties

The newly appointed Ambassador - designate of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Thailand Wijayanthi Edirisinghe assumed duties at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Bangkok on 12 th August . She is also concurrently accredited to the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

Addressing the Embassy staff following the assumption of duties, Ambassador – designate Wijayanthi Edirisinghe outlined the essence of her strategy to expand and reinforce the steadfast and multifaceted ties between Sri Lanka and Thailand into a dynamic political, commercial, and socio-cultural partnership, diversifying into many spheres of cooperation.

She also emphasized the importance of enhancing the trade and economic matrix following the conclusion of the Sri Lanka -Thailand Free Trade Agreement (SLFTA) that would be completely implemented from 01 January, 2025.

Ambassador-designate Wijayanthi Edirisinghe is a career diplomat with a service of 22 years in the Sri Lanka Foreign Service. She has served in various capacities both at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Sri Lanka’s Missions abroad. Her most recent overseas assignment was as Deputy Head of Mission/Minister at the Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington, D.C. USA. She has also served in Sri Lanka Mission in Warsaw and Islamabad.

Ambassador-designate Edirisinghe was the Director General of the Human Resource Development, Research & Training, and Performance Review & Implementation Divisions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prior to being appointed the Sri Lankan Envoy to Bangkok.

Ambassador - designate Edirisinghe holds Mphil and Master’s degrees in International Relations from the National Defence University (NDU) of Pakistan. She is a BA (Hons) graduate from the University of Colombo. She is married with two daughters.