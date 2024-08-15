Speaking at the occasion, The Chief Guest - His Excellency Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India, stated that “India stands as Sri Lanka’s largest source of tourism, its principal trade partner, and the foremost contributor to Foreign Direct Investment.” He further highlighted the importance of not just capitalizing on short-term opportunities, but also focusing on medium and long-term investments that will drive mutual growth for both countries.

At the proceedings of the 16th Annual General Meeting, Mr. M Raghuraman was re-elected as the President of the Indo Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ILCCI). Addressing the membership at the AGM, he stated that “Sri Lanka is fortunate to have India as a steadfast partner, especially during our darkest hours when India disbursed USD 4 billion in emergency assistance, along with vital food and medicine support. This unwavering commitment for Sri Lanka has been instrumental in helping us navigate through challenging times.”.

Mr. Krishna Selvanathan, Director of Carson Management services and Mr. Ashish Dubey, CEO of TATA Communications Lanka Ltd were re-elected as Vice Presidents of ILCCI. Mr. Romesh David, CEO of South Asia Gateway Terminals, remains as the Immediate Past President.

The current Committee of ILCCI comprises Hemas Holdings PLC, Indian Bank, John Keells Holdings PLC, Lanka IOC PLC, MAC Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, PGP Glass Ceylon PLC, Sunshine Holdings PLC, TAL Lanka Hotels PLC along with Desamanya Mano Selvanathan as the Founder President of the Indo Lanka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Counselor – Commercial & Economic of the High Commission of India as the invitees.

The Indo Lanka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ILCCI) is a registered entity under the Companies Act No.7 with the Registrar of Companies and The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce functions as the Secretariat of the ILCCI.