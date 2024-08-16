Weather Forecast

Prevailing showery condition over the South Western parts of the Island is expected to be temporarily enhanced today and tomorrow.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.