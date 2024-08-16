Celebration of the 65th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Cuba

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Havana celebrated the 65 th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Cuba recently.

The ceremony commenced with the National Anthems of Cuba and Sri Lanka followed by the lightening of the traditional oil lamp.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Cuba Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne stated that Sri Lanka is one of the first Asian countries to establish diplomatic relations with Cuba, and the relationship between the two countries has gradually evolved since then and flourished into strong bonds.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, speaking on behalf of the Government of Cuba expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support Sri Lanka extends to Cuba in the International Fora and assured that Cuba will strive to strengthen and expand the existing relationship into new spheres.

Mementos were presented by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the former and present Cuban Ambassadors for Sri Lanka.

The event concluded with the cutting of a commemoration cake by the Vice Ministers.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, Vice Minister of Foreign Trade Deborah Rivas, Vice Minister of Higher Education Reynaldo Velazquez Zaldivar, Vice Minister of Science and Technology Armando Rodriguez Batista, and the Ambassador for Cuba in Sri Lanka Andres Gonzalez Garrido attended the ceremony. Diplomatic Corps, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Trade, Chamber of Commerce, and other distinguished guests also graced the occasion.