13th Sri Lanka Economic Research Conference 2024: ‘Back to Basics’ Policy Stance as a Way Out of the Economic Crisis

The conference was held under the theme ‘Back to Basics’ Policy Stance as a Way Out of the Economic Crisis. The conference was proudly hosted by the Faculty of Management, Social Sciences and Humanities of KDU. The inauguration ceremony of the conference was held in the auditorium of the Faculty of Graduate Studies with grandeur and splendor. The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Rear Admiral HGU Dammika Kumara, VSV, USP, psc, MMaritimePol, BSc (DS),Vice Chancellor of General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University, the Chief Guest of the occasion, alongside Dr. Chandranath Amarasekara, Assistant Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the keynote speaker, Dr. Wasantha Premarathne, Chair, Sri Lanka Forum of University Economists 2024, Dr. Lakshika Liyanage, Dean, Faculty of Management, Social Sciences and Humanities, Dr. Tamara Jayasundera, Chair, 13th Sri Lanka Economic Research Conference 2024. Economists from Sri Lankan state universities around the country added color to the inaugural event of 13th SLERC 2024. Dr. Wasantha Premarathne, Chair of SLFUE 2024, welcomed the dignitaries and esteemed guests to the conference. Rear Admiral HGU Dammika Kumara, Vice Chancellor of KDU delivered the Speech of the Chief Guest. The eminent Dr. Chandranath Amarasekara, Assistant Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, delivered the keynote speech under the topic “Sri Lanka’s crisis, recovery and the way forward”. The inauguration ceremony of 13th SLERC 2024 was followed by the panel discussion moderated by eminent Prof. N S Cooray. The panelists of the discussion, Senior Prof. Udith Jayasinghe-Vice Chancellor of the Wayamba University of Sri Lanka, Dr. Prasad Dharmasena-Director/CEO, National Institute of Plantation Management, Mr. Sheran De Alwis-Chief Compliance Officer, Ma’s Tropical Food Processing (Pvt) Ltd., and Mr. Upul Jayatissa-Former Managing Director of Sri Lanka Ports Authority conveyed valuable insights, discussing topics related to diversified economic approaches in dealing with the Sri Lankan economic landscape.

The technical sessions were held subsequently at the Faculty of Management, Social Sciences and Humanities of KDU. Presenters from Sri Lankan universities and corporate sector shared significant research insights under various tracks with the participants and were followed by thought-provoking discussions. The chairpersons of the sessions, Emeritus Prof. P Hewage, Prof. Ganganee Samaraweera, Prof. MMDR Deegahawature, Dr. AM Indika Gunarathna, Prof. AMM Mustafa, Ms. Sarojini Maheswaranathan, Prof. RA Rathnasiri, Mr. S Santhirakumar, Prof. SWGK Bulankulama, Dr. AAM Nufile, Dr. Tamara Jayasundera, Dr. Sashi Weerawansa, Dr. Abdul Cader Mohamed Hanas, Dr. RMNT Sirisoma, Dr. TK Karandakatiya, Prof. NS Cooray, Prof. Suresh Kanesh, Prof. HMA Herath, and Dr. W Premarathne, coordinated the sessions with expertise and exemplary leadership.

The topics of the parallel technical sessions were as follows: Agriculture and Rural Development, Digital Economy and Innovation, Education and Human Capital, Financial Infrastructure, Regulatory Framework and Governance, Labour Markets, Macroeconomics Fundamentals, Infrastructure Development, Social and Environmental Responsibility and Trade and Global Relations.

After successfully concluding the 13th SLERC 2024 of SLFUE, the 50th meeting of the SLFUE was conducted at the FMSH building. At the commencement of the meeting, the members of the SLFUE expressed their gratitude to Professor Lalithasiri Gunaruwan for his pioneering role as the co-founder of the SLFUE.