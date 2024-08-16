Palestinian Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Dr. Zuhair M.H. Zaid, Meets with the Speaker

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Sri Lanka,Dr. Zuhair M.H. Zaid, paid a Farwell call on the Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, recently.

During their discussion,Speaker Abeywardena inquired about the current situation in Palestine. Dr. Zaid provided an update on the ongoing political, social, and humanitarian issues.

The Ambassador expressed his sincere gratitude to the Speaker for all the Sri Lankans standing with Palestine in difficult times. He also conveyed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him during his tenure in Sri Lanka and emphasized the historical ties between the two nations. He also pointed out that private investments could be increased by holding and winning elections in a democratic manner.

The Speaker Abeywardena commended Dr. Zaid for his significant contributions to enhancing the diplomatic and cultural ties between Sri Lanka and Palestine.

Secretary General of the Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera also present in this meeting.