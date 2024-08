President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed Justice R. M. Sobitha Rajakaruna as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal.

Court of Appeal Justice Rajakaruna took oaths this morning (16) before the President at the Presidential Secretariat.

This appointment will remain in effect until the return of Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne, the President of the Court of Appeal, who is currently abroad.

Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake was also present during the swearing-in ceremony.