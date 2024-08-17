Weather Forecast

August 17, 2024
    Prevailing showery condition are expected to continue in the south-western part of the island due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka during today.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Matara and Mannar districts. Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere over the island during the evening or night.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

