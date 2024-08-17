Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake honoured in send-off salute

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera flanked by the Navy’s Board of Management extended warm wishes to the retiring naval officer who is celebrating his 55th birthday today. Thereupon, Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake was accorded a Guard of Honour in accordance with naval traditions before fellow naval officers making their formal farewells to the outgoing senior officer appreciative of his service. Subsequently, he was sent off in a motorcade through the portals of Navy Headquarters amidst cheers of senior and junior sailors.

Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake joined the Sri Lanka Navy as an Officer Cadet of the 17th intake in 1987. Throughout his distinguished career, the senior officer has occupied various commanding roles at both establishments and ships. Among some of the other key appointments he held; Head of the Training Team and Directing Staff (Naval Wing) at the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Sapugaskanda, Acting Director Sports, Commanding Officer of Naval & Maritime Academy and Principal of Merchant Marine Training School, Commodore Sea Training at the Naval Fleet Command, Naval Officer in Charge (Welisara) and Head of the Naval Research Wing, Senior Directing Staff (Navy) at the National Defence College, Colombo, Director Naval Policy and Plans, Commander Southeastern Naval Area, Commander North Central Naval Area, Director General Operations and Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy stood prominent.