Weather Forecast

August 18, 2024
    August 18, 2024
    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. 

     

    Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere over the island during the evening or night.

    Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

