Sri Lanka participates at the 08th Global Botanic Gardens Congress held in Singapore

The 08 th Global Botanic Gardens Congress was held at the Suntec Convention Center in Singapore from 06 to 08 August under the theme “Botanical Gardens People and Humanity for a Sustainable Future”.

Around 900 delegates representing 75 countries, including botanic garden officials, governmental and non-governmental representatives, researchers, postgraduate students, and journalists participated in the event. The Singapore Botanic Garden, in collaboration with Botanic Garden International, organised the Conference. This is the first time that the Congress was held in the Southeast Asia region.

Scientific and experimental presentations were made at the Conference focusing on biodiversity degradation, climate change effects and the roles of botanic gardens. Prof. Kapila Yakandawala of Wayamba University, Senior Prof. Deepthi Yakandawala of the University of Peradeniya, and, Director (Technology and Research) of Peradeniya Royal Botanic Gardens Dr. Achala Attanayake, participated in and made their presentations representing Sri Lanka.

In his presentation, Prof. Kapila Yakandawala introduced the “kalugala ketala” plant found in the Agalawatta area as one of the most suitable vines that can be grown inside buildings, especially in concrete construction areas to reduce the urban heat, while Prof. Deepthi Yakandawala made a presentation on the “kekatiya” plant, which is a Sri Lankan endemic variety only available in Horton Plains, and the “kudalu” plant, conserved in Horton Plains and Nuwara Eliya area, respectively. Dr. Achala Ekanayake made a presentation on the contribution of botanic gardens to the control of plant weeds.

Sri Lankan researchers met the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Singapore, Senarath Dissanayake, and discussed the action to be taken to develop collaborations between the Peradeniya Royal Botanic Garden and the National Botanic Garden of Singapore. Further, attention was also drawn to the possibility of getting assistance from Singapore for urban greening research in Sri Lanka.

‘Singapore Garden Festival’ was also held in conjunction with the 8th Global Botanic Garden Conference.