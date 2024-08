Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (18 th August 2024) deployed a flood relief team in the Paragoda area of Kalutara district, following heavy rains due to inclement weather.

Accordingly, the flood relief team was sent out to the Paragoda area to extend relief to the public, following minor floods reported in the Bulathsinhala area of the Kalutara district. The relief team was engaged in flood relief efforts in Paragoda today.

Moreover, the Navy has made arrangements ready to deploy additional relief teams, for prompt deployment.