Foreign Ministry to host inaugural Central Asia Forum: A Gateway to New Horizons

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with Geopolitical Cartographer, will hold the Central Asia Forum, on August 21, 2024, at the Granbell Hotel, Colombo.

With its strategic location, Central Asia is poised to play an important role in the future of Eurasian connectivity. The event is expected to offer perspectives and insights that will shape the future of Sri Lanka's engagement with the region.

Comprising two sessions, the event is set to explore the strategic role of Central Asia in Eurasia and beyond with particular emphasis on the emergence of new transport and logistics corridors. As Sri Lanka seeks to strengthen its economic ties with this region, the forum will also delve into the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, with a special focus on building synergies that can drive mutual growth and prosperity.

The Forum is being held following a recent decision to establish a resident diplomatic mission of Sri Lanka in Kazakhstan and the conclusion of Foreign Office consultations with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan. Secretary/Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aruni Wijewardane will provide opening remarks and the Minister of Foreign Affairs M U M Ali Sabry will deliver an address at the event, highlighting Sri Lanka’s priorities in the region.

This event will bring together policymakers, thought leaders, business persons and experts including Ambassador Doulat Kuanyshev, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Expert, Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Secretariat, Erik Solheim, International Advisory Council Member, Geopolitical Cartographer, Darkhan Seitenov, Deputy Head of Mission of the Kazakhstan Embassy in New Delhi, Ravinatha Aryasinha, Executive Director/LKI, Dr Ganeshan Wignaraja, Board Member Geopolitical Cartographer, Duminda Hulangamuwa, Chairman/ Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and Krishan Thilakaratne, Director of LOLC- Central Asia, for insightful exchanges on emerging opportunities in the region.