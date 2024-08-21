Sri Lanka Embassy in Riyadh Successfully inaugurates "Talk to Your Ambassador" Community Outreach Forum

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh successfully inaugurated the community outreach forum “Talk to Your Ambassador” recently (15)

The inaugural session commenced with the opening remarks by Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ameer Ajwad. Officials of Saudi Takamul Manpower Service Messrs Abdullah and Rayed as well as Convener of the Sri Lankan Community Club Nihal Gamage participated as special guests.

Speaking during the occasion, Ambassador Ameer Ajwad stated that the purpose of the forum was to reach out to Sri Lankan expatriate community wherever they live in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to discuss their issues to find solutions. The Ambassador engaged with multiple telephone calls received from Sri Lankan expatriates across the Kingdom on different issues and addressed their concerns directly.

Embassy officials in charge of different sections were present during the session to respond to the issues raised by Sri Lankan expatriates.

The next session of “Talk to Your Ambassador” forum will be held on 29th August 2024 at 9.30 am.