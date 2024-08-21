Defence Attaché of Indonesian Embassy calls on Commander of the Navy

The cordial meeting that ensued between Commander of the Navy and Indonesian Defence Attaché centered on matters of bilateral nature. The discussion drew to a close with an exchange of mementos, as a token of goodwill.
The Defence Attaché at the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia based in New Delhi and accredited to Sri Lanka, Commodore Ardiansyah Muqsit called on Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters today (20th August 2024).
The cordial meeting that ensued between Commander of the Navy and Indonesian Defence Attaché centered on matters of bilateral nature. The discussion drew to a close with an exchange of mementos, as a token of goodwill.