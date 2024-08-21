Sri Lanka National Event for the Summit of the Future

The Presidential Secretariat, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations Office in Sri Lanka will host a National Event on 22 nd August 2024 at the Presidential Secretariat, in preparation for Sri Lanka’s participation at the Summit of the Future convened by the United Nations from 22-23 September 2024 in New York.

The national event aims to highlight Sri Lanka’s priorities and contributions towards the objectives of the Summit of the Future and the proposed Pact for the Future, which will be adopted as the Outcome Document of the Summit. The Pact for the Future is expected to serve as a comprehensive framework to advance international cooperation and address pressing global issues, including extreme poverty, climate change, digital governance, peace and security, and sustainable development.

The national event in Sri Lanka is an integral part of these global efforts, focusing on showcasing the country’s proactive role at multilateral fora, in addressing these challenges.

Accordingly, the national event will feature four panel discussions, each corresponding to the proposed chapters of the Pact for the Future. The panel discussions will cover a range of topics crucial to the global agenda, including Sustainable Development and Climate Financing, the Digital Divide and the Global Digital Compact, Women, Youth, and Future Generations, and Humanitarian Principles in Warfare.

These discussions will serve as platforms for government officials, international organizations, civil society, academia, and other stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue on critical global issues, generate actionable recommendations, and strengthen Sri Lanka’s commitment to global sustainable development and humanitarian efforts.

Key government officials, diplomatic corps, UN agencies and international organizations, and civil society organizations, and academia are expected to participate at the national event.