The Scroll of Memorandum detailing the successful conclusion of the Esala Perahera hands over to the President

The Diyawadana Nilame of Sri Dalada Maligawa Pradeep Nilanga Dela, handed over the Esala Perahera Scroll to President Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday afternoon (20) at the President’s House in Kandy. The Scroll highlights successful completion of the annual Esala Perahera at Kandy’s Sri Dalanda Maligawa (Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic) and the Satara Maha Devalayas, a magnificent cultural festival celebrated with great reverence for ancient traditions.

Accompanied by the Nilames of Sathara Maha Dawala and Pitisara Dewala, the Diyawadana Nilame of Sri Dalada Maligawa Pradeep Nilanga Dela, arrived at the President’s House in a ceremonial procession. The Diyawadana Nilame was formally received and warmly welcomed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe them at the main gate of the premises.

In accordance with custom, the Diyawadana Nilame formally presented the Scroll of Memorandum to the President.

In keeping with longstanding customs, the President and the Nilames gathered for a group photograph.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe honoured the artists who participated in the Perahera by presenting them with traditional gifts and awards.

The President also provided financial support to the ‘Pitisara Devala’ through the “Esala Perahera Trust” marking a historic contribution of LKR 10.5 million, the highest amount ever given.

Additionally, the President received a copy of the book ‘Sacred Dalada Culture’, compiled by the Central Provincial Ministry of Culture.

At the event, President Ranil Wickremesinghe handed over the special exemption form for the transfer of the ‘Ehelepola Walawwa’ to the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy to the Diyawadana Nilame.

Senior Deputy Postmaster General Rajitha K. Ranasinghe issued a commemorative stamp, symbolizing the historic Sri Dalada Perahera in Kandy, which at 205 mm is the longest stamp in the world. Mr. Ranasinghe presented the stamp to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Additionally, a collection of stamps, souvenirs, and first day covers related to the Sri Dalada Maligawa and Buddhist culture was presented to the Diyawadana Nilame for display in the Sri Dalada Maligawa museum.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended his gratitude to everyone who supported the Sri Dalada Perahera, particularly the Diyawadana Nilame who was instrumental in organizing the Perahara. He commended all Nilames of Sathara Maha Dewala for their dedication in preserving the historic Kandy Esala Perahara, a festival that is both a religious and national event, and a remarkable cultural celebration that showcases Sri Lankan heritage to the world. He emphasized that it is a collective responsibility to uphold this tradition.

The President also outlined the government’s plans to transform Kandy into a prominent cultural and art hub, focusing on its extensive development.

Addressing the gathering, President Ranil Wickremesinghe further elaborated;

We recently witnessed a highly successful and prestigious Perahera. Organizing such an event is no small task. While various processions are celebrated around the world, each with its own unique cultural traits, the historic Sri Dalada Perahera stands out as particularly significant. This festival is regarded as the premier cultural perahera in the country.

We extend our gratitude to Sri Dalada Maligawa and all the temples involved. As a government, we are committed to supporting individuals like the Diyawadana Nilame in advancing this tradition to new heights. Our goal is to elevate the Sri Dalada Perahara as a renowned religious event in South Asia and integrate it into the tourism industry. This endeavour requires collaboration between the central government, the provincial council, and the Kandy Municipal Council, with contributions from all Nilames of Sathara Maha Dewala, including the Diyawadana Nilame.

Additionally, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs is dedicated to supporting cultural centres that train artists. The Bellwood Institute, established four decades ago, should be developed into an art institute under the National Youth Services Council, providing valuable training and opportunities for local youth. With the on-going Perahara festival, Kandy is emerging as a hub for art and culture, and we are also implementing other initiatives to further enhance the city development.

We are currently in negotiations with Hilton to develop a new hotel while preserving the historical significance of the Bogambara Prison. We are also exploring the possibility of connecting the old post office with the Taj Hotel to create another new hotel. Furthermore, we plan to utilize other lands in the Bogambara area for tourism-related hotels and repurpose the Kandy South Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) for similar use.

There are also plans to modernize the existing Kandy market. Additionally, we aim to develop the Digana and Kundasale areas with a focus on tourism. To support these developments, I have requested the Japanese government to construct the Central Expressway from Galagedara to Katugastota without interruptions, which will contribute to the expansion of the area into a major urban area.

While we are discussing enhancements to Peradeniya Park (Royal Botanical Gardens, Peradeniya), we are not addressing Udawatta Kele Sanctuary at this time. Our plans include attracting tourists to the Dalada Maligawa and Sathara Maha Dewala, and integrating these attractions with religious activities.

We aim to establish Colombo, Galle, Kandy, and Trincomalee as the main hubs of Sri Lanka. Our vision for Kandy is to develop it not only as a hub for culture and the arts but also as a prominent educational hub.

Minister Bandula Gunawardana, Governor of Central Province Lalith U Gamage, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, District Secretary Kandy Chandana Tennakoon, and other distinguished guests were present for this occasion.