USS Okane of the United States Navy arrived at the port of Colombo on a replenishment visit today (21) The Sri Lanka Navy warmly welcomed the ship upon its arrival.

USS Okane, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer stretching 154 meters in length, is operated by a crew of 328 personnel. The ship is under the command of Commander Richard Ray.

Following the completion of replenishments, she is scheduled to depart the island on 22nd August.