Parliament is the center of democracy - Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana,

Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker stated that the Parliament is the center of democracy and the most suitable and successful democratic system in the world is built in the parliamentary system.

The speaker, commenting further, pointed out the need for a country to have a parliament and pointed out how the school system can be developed through student parliaments.

The Speaker stated the aforesaid while attending the inaugural Student Parliament of Dharmasoka College – Ambalangoda held recently (Aug. 16). Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Secretary-General of Parliament, Mr. Hansa Abeyratne, Assistant Secretary General of Parliament were also present at this event held.

This session was organized jointly by the Communication Department of the Parliament of Sri Lanka together with Dharmasoka College – Ambalangoda. The objective was aimed at providing practical experience of the parliamentary system to the students of Dharmasoka College – Ambalangoda.

Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Secretary-General of Parliament explained in detail regarding the functioning of the Parliament while informing the students about the parliamentary process and its role. Mr. Hansa Abeyratne, Assistant Secretary General of Parliament, who addressed the gathering, emphasized on the importance of the functioning of student parliaments in the school along the structured courses and how it affects the development of the school.

Accordingly, the first session of the student parliament of the Dharmasoka College – Ambalangoda began following the election of a speaker. Then the Prime Minister, Ministers and Members of Parliament were sworn in following which, each Student Parliament Minister briefed their proposed plans to be implemented.

Director Legislative Servises / Director Communication (Acting) M. Jayalath Perera, Principal of Ambalangoda Dharmashoka College K.A.D Karunaratne, Assistant Principals, College teachers, President of Ambalangoda Dharmashoka College Alumni Association, Colombo branch, retired Air Vice Marshal Dilshan Vasage, officers and students of the college were present for this occasion.