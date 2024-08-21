Hon. Bandula Lal Bandarigoda sworn in as a Member of Parliament

Bandula Lal Bandarigoda was sworn in as a member of the Ninth Parliament before the Speaker Hon. Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana today (Aug. 21).

Following taking oaths before the Speaker, he signed the Members Roll kept before the Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

Hon. Bandula Lal Bandarigoda was appointed to fill the vacancy caused by the cancelation of the Parliamentary seat of Hon. Manusha Nanayakkara, who was a Member of Parliament for the Galle District representing Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Hon. Bandula Lal Bandarigoda also served as a Member of the Eighth Parliament representing the United National Party (UNP).