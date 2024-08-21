August 21, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Hon. Bandula Lal Bandarigoda sworn in as a Member of Parliament Featured

    August 21, 2024
    Hon. Bandula Lal Bandarigoda sworn in as a Member of Parliament

    Bandula Lal Bandarigoda was sworn in as a member of the Ninth Parliament before the Speaker Hon. Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana today (Aug. 21).

    Following taking oaths before the Speaker, he signed the Members Roll kept before the Secretary General of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

    Hon. Bandula Lal Bandarigoda was appointed to fill the vacancy caused by the cancelation of the Parliamentary seat of Hon. Manusha Nanayakkara, who was a Member of Parliament for the Galle District representing Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

    Hon. Bandula Lal Bandarigoda also served as a Member of the Eighth Parliament representing the United National Party (UNP).

    « Parliament is the center of democracy - Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Co-opted Members for consideration of the “Provincial Councils Elections (Amendment)” Bill »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya