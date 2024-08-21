Co-opted Members for consideration of the “Provincial Councils Elections (Amendment)” Bill

Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardha today (Aug. 21) announced in Parliament that in terms of Standing Order 113(2) of Parliament, he has nominated the following Members of Parliament as the Co-opted Members to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee for consideration of the Bill titled “Provincial Councils Elections (Amendment)”.

Accordingly, Hon. (Dr.) Susil Premajayantha, Hon. Prasanna Ranatunga, Hon. Janaka Wakkumbura, Hon. Chamara Sampath Dasanayake, Hon. Chandima Weerakkody, Hon. Mano Ganeshan, Hon. Eran Wickramaratne and Hon. Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi have been nominated to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee.



Co-opted Members for consideration of the ‘Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill

The Speaker also announced that in terms of Standing Order 113(2) of Parliament, he has nominated the following Members of Parliament as the Co-opted Members to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee for consideration of the Bill titled ‘Parliamentary Elections (Amendment).

Accordingly, Hon. (Mrs.) Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi, Hon. Kanchana Wijesekara, Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, Hon. Rohana Dissanayaka, Hon. Anuradha Jayarathne, Hon. Chandima Weerakkody, Hon. Mano Ganeshan and Hon. Eran Wickramaratne have been nominated to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee for consideration of the Bill titled ‘Parliamentary Elections (Amendment).