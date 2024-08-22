Weather Forecast

August 22, 2024
    Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to reduce from today (22)

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. 

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva Provinces during the evening or night.

    Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

    The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

