The United States Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, Jennifer R. Littlejohn met the State Minister of Defence Hon. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon at his office in Colombo on Tuesday (Aug 20).

Following a warm reception by State Minister Tennakoon, diplomatic talks began with the US delegation. The discussions were centred on exploring opportunities for connecting Sri Lankans with US experts and to get the necessary support for the development of hydrography service in Sri Lanka.

The discussion concluded with the sharing of souvenirs to mark the occasion. Chief Hydrographer of Sri Lanka Navy Hydrographic Service Rear Admiral Kosala Warnakulasooriya, also joined the discussion.