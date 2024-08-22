Two High Commissioners and 03 Ambassadors Present Credentials to the President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe received the credentials of two newly appointed High Commissioners and three Ambassadors to Sri Lanka at the President’s House, Colombo today (21).

The High Commissioners representing the Republic of Zambia and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh were present. Additionally, Ambassadors from the Republic of Lithuania, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar also handed over their credentials.

Below is the list of the new High Commissioners and Ambassadors who presented the credentials to President Wickremesinghe today:

1. Ms. Diana Mickeviciene

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Lithuania based in New Delhi

2. Ms. Trinh Thi Tam

Ambassador-designate of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Colombo

3. Ms. Marlar Than Htaik

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar based in Colombo

4. Mr. Percy Patson Chanda

High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Zambia based in New Delhi

5. Mr. Andalib Elias

High Commissioner-designate of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh based in Colombo

After receiving the credentials, President Ranil Wickremesinghe engaged in a cordial conversation with the newly appointed Ambassadors and the High Commissioners.

The event was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Ali Sabry and Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake.