Korea to invest in solar energy and agriculture projects in Sri Lanka

Mr Yong-Jo Mun said the entrepreneurs attached to the International Interchange Development Association, of which he is the President, would like to invest in several solar energy projects as well as for cultivation of fruits in Sri Lanka for export to Korea and other countries.

The Prime Minister said that Sri Lanka welcomes investments in these sectors and explained that the government plans to increase the share of alternative energy sources to cut down the dependence on crude oil.

They also discussed possible investments in fisheries, health, and construction sectors, especially new technology to upgrade production in these sectors.

Ven Wedande Jinarathana Thera accompanied the Korean delegation headed by Mr Yong-Jo Mun, Ms Moony Enjio, Mr Lakpriya Athukorala and Ms Sudharma Kulatunga.

MP Yadamini Gunawardena, Additional Secretary Mahinda Gunaratne, Advisor Sugeeswara Senadhira also took part in the discussion.