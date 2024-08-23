August 23, 2024
    August 23, 2024
    Parliament informs the Election Commission that a vacancy has been created following the resignation of Hon. (Mrs.) Thalatha Athukorala

    Secretary General of the Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera has informed the Chairman of the Election Commission in writing that the Member of Parliament representing the Ratnapura Constituency Hon. (Mrs.) Thalatha Athukoralahas tendered her letter of resignation as a Member of Parliament with effect from the 21st if August 2024 and thus a vacancy has been created following the resignation.

    This has been informed in terms of the Section 64(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act No. 1 of 1981.

