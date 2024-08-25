Buddhism is the greatest gift that can be given by our country to the world

The presentation of the Buddha statue donated to Sri Lanka by China's White Horse Temple was held at the 'Dharmayathanaya' in Bauddaloka Mawatha, Colombo under the patronage of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thera, the Chief Incumbent of the Dharmayathanaya, Colombo, stating at the event said -

"Today is a historic day for Sri Lanka. This place, where all of you gathered is also a historical place. This is a Prime Minister who has a long relationship with this place for about 45 years. He was involved in creating a Buddhist revival in this country by getting involved in the national, religious, social activities held based at this place.

Especially after becoming the Prime Minister, Mr. Dinesh Gunawardena has been working with us from time to time to discuss and support the revival of Buddhism in this country. He suggested that we should display Buddha statues from Theravada Buddhist countries and other friendly countries in this place so the tourists and Buddhists who come here can worship them.

As a result of the Prime Minister taking the lead in this programme, the devotees of the 'White Horse' temple, including the Master of the Temple, and the Chinese government has supported us.

The greatest gift that our country can give to the world is Theravada Buddhism. Today there is an economic struggle all over the world. The whole world is involved in this economic struggle. However, the ability to spread happiness, kindness, and sympathy to the world is especially with the monks of Buddhist temples.

The Theravada Buddhism is spread by our monks. Let us take the lead to spread the Dharma in to the world jointly by the White Horse Temple in China and Dharmayathanaya..."

Mr. Qi Zhenhong, the Chinese Ambassador commented -

"This important occasion will lead to a long-lasting friendship between China and Sri Lanka. The statue is presented by the first and foremost temple in China, the White Horse Temple. Our President Xi Jinping said that the combination of ancient civilizations will lead to the progress of mankind. This is expected to promote Buddhist friendship and ensure good friendship. According to a comprehensive plan to spread Buddhism around the world, statues are to be placed in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, India, Cambodia and Laos..."

Ven. Yin Le, Master of White Horse Temple, Ven. Miao Ye, monk of White Horse Temple, Ven. Guang Zhan, monk of White Horse Temple, Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong and Madam Zhenhong, Pang Mingxin, Deputy Director of United Front Work Department of the CPC Luoyang Municipal Committee, Gao Zhenli, Director of Luoyang Ethnic and Religious Affairs Bureau, Bai Zhibin, Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the CPC Luoyang Municipal Committee, Hu Xuanyan, Director of Luoyang Ethnic and Religious Affairs Center and Secretary-General of Luoyang Buddhist Association, Zhang Chuanyu, Section Chief of International Exchanges Section of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the CPC Luoyang Municipal Committee, Member of Parliament Mr. Yadamini Gunawardena and many devotees participated in this event.

Prime Minister's Media Division